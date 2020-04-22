Casey Musgroves recreates “Oh, What a World”, timed to Earth Day 2020

Casey Musgroves has shared a new version of her song “Oh, What a World” in celebration of Earth Day 2020 – you can listen to it below.

The track, featuring the country artist’s Golden Hour album, has been redesigned to raise awareness of global environmental protection.

Entitled “Oh, What a World 2.0” (Earth Day Edition), the song begins with the sound of a rainforest and puts the front acoustic guitar to the fore, accompanied by an official visual animated image.

Musgraves praised frontline staff such as nurses, doctors, drivers, and single parents for their efforts at the time. She dedicated “Oh, What a World 2.0” to “all the quiet heroes of this day on Earth.”

“I’m just a songwriter, but I hope that if I bring to the table the light I have in my spirit, it can be an energy that will uplift someone else’s spirit at some point,” said Musgroves.

“In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, the song may feel small. The tune may seem insignificant. It is a global moment of recognition and respect for the power of nature and, for many of us, extreme challenges and sadness.

“But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty, there are signs of compassion and renewal everywhere. The Earth is healing. There is a wider sky over China and Los Angeles. Clear water and a positive impact on the wild are out. Despite all its troubles, it is still wild. beautiful world, and if you need proof, it’s there. You may have to look in another corner of the sky. “

In late 2019 Casey Musgroves teamed up with Lana Del Ray to cover the seasonal classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The song was featured on a video by the “Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” singer.