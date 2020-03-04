casey-urlacher-because-of-at-federal-courthouse-for-arraignment-in-alleged-gambling-ring-case

The brother of Chicago Bears terrific Brian Urlacher is because of with numerous other people at Chicago’s federal courthouse Wednesday for arraignment in a situation alleging he helped operate an unlawful multimillion-greenback sports gambling ring that concerned as quite a few as one,000 people today.

Casey Urlacher, the mayor of north suburban Mettawa, was charged late very last month with Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice and 8 other individuals in a 28-site federal indictment that in-depth the plan that revolved around a web-site referred to as unclemicksports.com.

DelGiudice allegedly paid out extra than $10,000 a month to a business not named in the indictment for the use of that web site. Gamblers utilized it to look at odds, put bets on sporting events and observe winnings and losses. DelGiudice also allegedly observed “agents” to aid him recruit gamblers.

Also billed for their roles in the plan are Eugene “Gino” DelGiudice of Orland Park Matthew “Sweaters” Knight of Mokena Justine Hines of Algonquin Keith D. Benson of Lemont Todd Blanken of Cary Nicholas Stella of Chicago Matthew Namoff of Midlothian and Vasilios Prassas of Chicago.

Eugene DelGiudice is Vincent DelGiudice’s father. Stella labored as a Chicago police officer for 18 yrs but was relieved of his law enforcement powers on Might 13, 2019.

The indictment alleges Urlacher questioned Vincent DelGiudice to create a log-in and password for a new gambler on the web site on Dec. 16, 2018. DelGiudice allegedly did so, placing a $500 highest guess, a $three,000 highest wager for the 7 days and a $one,000 settle-up figure.

On Dec. 21, 2018, Urlacher allegedly gave an envelope loaded with gambling money owed owed to DelGiudice to Prassas. That exact working day, Prassas allegedly handed an envelope stuffed with Urlacher’s gambling money owed on to DelGiudice with the remark, “This is Casey’s.”

Urlacher also allegedly requested DelGiudice by telephone on Dec. 26, 2018, to shut down a gambler’s account right until the gambler paid out a personal debt. That exact same day, right after the gambler wired $three,000 to Urlacher, Urlacher allegedly texted DelGiudice and told him to turn the gambler’s account back again on.

The feds also say Urlacher paid out a gambling debt to DelGiudice on Feb. 1, 2019.

During a search of DelGiudice’s Orland Park property in April 2019, brokers allegedly found a lot more than $one.06 million in income, $347,895 in silver bars and jewellery, and $92,623 in gold coins. Prosecutors are trying to get an $8 million judgment towards DelGiudice.

DelGiudice is billed with a person depend of conspiracy to carry out an unlawful gambling company, one count of conducting an illegal gambling small business, 1 rely of conspiracy to dedicate funds laundering and six counts of money laundering.

His alleged brokers, which include Urlacher, are charged with one particular depend of taking part in the conspiracy and a person count of functioning an illegal gambling company.