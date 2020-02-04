Cash cows? The local authorities raise 50 million euros through taxes on dogs

Just over half of the 380 Dutch local authorities have a dog tax and together they expect to raise over 50 million euros this year, the national statistics agency CBS said on Tuesday.

The most expensive dog license is in Groningen, where your doggie costs € 129.60 per year. If you have two, the second dog costs € 192 and a third € 259.20.

The cheapest place is West Maas en Waal in Gelderland, where your dog costs € 18.59 a year.

The Hague is almost as expensive as Groningen and the only one of the five big cities that still has a dog tax. The city collects around 2 million euros annually from the tax on animal owners.

A handful of cities, including Hengelo and Veldhoven, still require dogs to carry a badge that shows the tax has been paid.

An estimated 1.5 million dogs live in the Netherlands.

