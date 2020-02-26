[Cash Mandie hosts a totally free seminar for initially time home consumers this Saturday!]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For people who have concerns about obtaining a property for the initially time, one seminar appears to be to support you on your journey!

Actual estate qualified Funds Mandie from Angel Oak House Loans is hosting a cost-free To start with Time Home-consumer seminar this Saturday at 1st Preference Community Centre.

The seminar operates from 10 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m.

Mandie spoke to Curtis about how you can master important tips on getting a property for the very first time, this kind of as retaining credit history, down payment guidance, financial debt ratios, and so considerably additional.

For more details or to sign up, pay a visit to the seminar’s Occasion Brite website page by clicking in this article.