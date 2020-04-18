Cash stolen from a pensioner’s home when she was outside clapping in the NHS

Janet Crimmins realized that 150 pounds went missing from her purse and thinks it happened when she was outside the door clapping in search of key employees (Image: Media Wales)

The pensioner felt “physically ill” after losing 150 pounds when a thief broke into her home while she was outside, taking part in Clap for Carers.

73-year-old Janet Crimmins went outside to join her neighbors in Caerphilly, South Wales, in the weekly greeting of the nation’s most important employees as a burglar crept in through the back door and searched his purse.

Usually, he never keeps money at home, but he says that she needed cash to give people collecting food and other necessary things.

Since then, the neighbors have gathered around Janet to make sure she can’t do without her, while Gwent Police has summoned all witnesses of the alleged theft.

Janet told the incident: “On Thursday evening, a group of neighbors went to our front door to clap at key employees, and after about 20 minutes I entered and closed the door.

“My purse was where I left it. In the morning I picked it up and noticed that all the cash was gone. I put it down in a daze and picked it up again.

“We are very connected in our community and this is not to be expected. I feel physically sick.

“I usually close the door and usually don’t store so much cash, but I had £ 150 in case I had to pay for my supplies.”

She added: “The support was just overwhelming. I have done a lot in my community and people repay me with kindness. “

More: Criminal news



A police spokeswoman said: “We received a theft report at an address in Caerphilly after £ 150 was lost from the property owner’s wallet.

“The incident is believed to have occurred around 20.15 on Thursday, April 16.

“We appeal to all witnesses or people who may have CCTV recordings, street camera recordings or information about this incident to contact the Gwent police.”

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.