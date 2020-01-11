Cash stolen in armed robbery in supermarket Schaumburg

Loading...

The Schaumburg police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in a supermarket in the northwestern suburb.

Around 1:50 am Tuesday, officers responded to calls from an armed robbery at Jewel, 1151 S. Roselle Rd., Said Schaumburg police.

Witnesses told the authorities that the man entered the store, approached a clerk at a cash register, and flashed a black gun while demanding cash, police said.

He left the store at around $ 400 and was last seen walking from the area to the west, police said.

Security image of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery on 7 January 2020 in the outskirts of Schaumburg. Schaumburg police

The man was described as being 17-24 years old, 140-170 pounds and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 847-882-3534.

