FC Porto’s Iker Casillas all through the Champions League match versus Juventus in Turin March 14, 2017.— Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 17 — Spain’s Globe Cup profitable captain Iker Casillas declared right now he will run for president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) when elections are referred to as later this 12 months.

Casillas, who led Spain to unprecedented achievement as they won Euro 2008 and 2012 as perfectly as the 2010 Globe Cup, experienced a coronary heart assault in May perhaps when coaching with latest club Porto, and has not played since. He returned to schooling in November.

“Yes, I’ll be jogging for RFEF President when elections are termed,” the goalkeeper wrote on Twitter.

He has not played for Porto this season and the announcement all but confirms his retirement from qualified football.

Latest incumbent Luis Rubiales, who took above from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018 soon after the former Athletic Bilbao participant had spent three many years at the helm, has a mandate that runs by until after Euro 2020.

Rubiales’s tenure has been notable for ups and downs.

Spain received very last year’s Less than-21 European Championship, but he has experienced a lot of general public disagreements with the head of Spain’s La Liga, Javier Tebas.

Rubiales was criticised by La Liga’s chief and local media for his refusal to make it possible for the Spanish league to play a video game in Miami, regardless of reformatting the Spanish Tremendous Cup and transferring it to Saudi Arabia.

He also took the selection to sack Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup soon after it emerged he experienced agreed a deal to join Actual Madrid following the event. — Reuters