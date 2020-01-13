Casper cites media social influencers as a huge risk factor for his investors

The mattress maker, known as Casper, has emphasized the explosive power of social media personalities, known as influencers, and their power over the fate of brands. The organization started in 2014 and came into force when Kylie Jenner presented photos of her products. After the IPO, despite their success, Casper warned investors of their inability to control their future involvement with the Influencers, which puts their investors’ money at risk.

The company stated in its documents that:

“The use of social media and influencers can substantially and negatively affect our reputation.”

“Those with whom we maintain relationships could also engage in behaviors or use their platforms to communicate directly with our customers in a way that inadequately reflects our brand and can be attributed to us or affect us. unfavorably. “

For those who don’t know, an initial public offering is a process in which companies sell their shares to institutional investors as well as to private investors. So it makes sense to give entrepreneurs a head on the nature behind Casper’s main modus operandi. According to an article published by the Financial Times, influencer marketing has grown to become a $ 8 billion business. This is due to celebrities and other people with great social media and platforms charging thousands to promote products. New startups, like Casper, deal with Affluents at low cost. They even offered to contact potential customers directly. However, the problem remains, as factors influence the risk of losing interest in the brand and shift the marketing of products away from the public.

Managers are also affected by legal risk as companies, due to the Federal Trade Commission, establish guidelines that oblige influencers to disclose their relationship to brands more clearly. Casper said his influencers could be prone to making the company regularly pass investigations, lawsuits and “other sanctions” that could put their finances at risk. Yikes.

Great look of Big Brother

That being said, Casper’s IPO will be under the control of Wall Street. Of course, since they will be one of the first tests of the year on ‘investor sentiment for non-profit consumer businesses’. In addition, another problem is the awareness that the signals are usually held accountable whenever the online celebrities they grant go rogue. At the end of the day, companies have no choice but to keep a distance from their former influencers, as it is the protocol. An example can be found with entities such as Logan Paul and PewDiePie. They suffered major losses when YouTube and Disney decided to break off all relationships with celebrities.

Although Casper is expected to follow their influencers’ social media, they have publicly admitted that they do not control or approve of any position an influencer makes. They explain that “if we were responsible for the content of their posts, we could be forced to change our practices, which could have a significant negative impact on the business, financial situation and results of operations.” In 2010, Casper makes extensive use of their online presence through influencers. Their ads are distributed proportionally across well-known social media platforms including social media strategists, homeless Teen Nickelodeon, radio hosts and trainers.

They’ve been there before

They seem to have a rollercoaster for success as they already know what it is like to deal with the negative effects of influences. Back in 2016, Casper is suing three popular mattress areas. The company claimed to have written comments to Casper’s competitors without properly disclosing that they received the products for free as well as affiliate revenue to generate sales for those companies. Casper suffered significant monetary loss. However, all three bloggers settled their differences with Casper, as Fast Company reports in 2017.