Casper IPO – Company was forced to reduce its share price

Casper, the online mattress company that brought the digital shopping mattress to 2019, announced that it will submit an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020. The company initially announced that it would file IPO prices in the $ 17- $ range 19 per share. However, it announced Wednesday that it would cut its prices down to the $ 12- $ 13 range.

The company has seen rapid growth in the last two years. Casper has used influencer marketing since the beginning of the marketing trend to leverage the newest consumer demographics, which are the products that attract the most. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner are among the few who have endorsed the company in the last two years.

Casper’s Business Approach

Casper’s direct business model is a product of the digital age, where the company meets consumer goods and technology at a crossroads to reach first-tier buyers. The products are not necessarily affordable, but the convenient packaging, shipping options and 100-night free trial helped make Casper mattresses a product that started the millennium. In addition, they are well branded.

However, the company has recently recognized that influencer marketing may have been its own downfall. Casper’s use of influencer marketing may have helped suppress her position as a profitable company. The inherent risk of influencer marketing and its controversial relationship with the Federal Trade Commission, however, meant that its reputation in the eyes of investors was unstable.

However, Casper was the first mattress company of its kind. As a direct consumer brand, Casper had the opportunity to tailor its marketing campaigns to meet the needs of a demographic that had not been marketed by a mattress company before. Affiliate marketing has made the most sense to respond to the demographics in the media channels that interact with most. But of course, it came with some drawbacks from a legal point of view.

What does the lowest price mean

The new, lower IPO reflects the company’s slow approach to becoming a publicly traded company. In 2018, the company saw revenue of $ 357.9 million, but a huge loss of $ 92.1 million.

Although successful, the company’s initial valuation fell below its presumed number at $ 1.1 billion after financing the D series. Even if the shares were sold at the original higher price, it would place the company valuation at around $ 760 million. As it stands, the lower price range will place the company’s valuation at nearly half of its original estimated valuation – at about $ 520 million.

With the new valuation, Casper has not yet revealed the official IPO date. The latest rating is, however, a sign that it may come soon – unless it is transformed into another WeWork situation.