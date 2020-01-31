Casper IPO could reduce returns on the target

divide

Target’s risk investment in the Casper mattress company could prove to be a case of overspending for the retail giant.

Casper is a leader in the “sleep economy” and not only sells mattresses, but also lamps, bed sheets, pillows and other items for the bedroom. The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place next week and will be below the last two venture capital fundraising rates. The midpoint IPO range of $ 17 to $ 19 would mean a 37 percent drop in share price when Target acted as an investor in the company’s Series C fundraising in 2017.

Target has $ 80 million in equity, according to analysts from IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

Casper is looking to raise $ 182.4 million when the stock price is in the upper range. This would increase Casper’s value to $ 768.2 million if the subscribers exercise their options. Casper was valued at around $ 1.1 billion after raising $ 100 million in Series D in March last year.

Renaissance Capital analyst Matthew Kennedy said Target was the “big loser,” but added that it wasn’t the only one. Kennedy said Casper had been overvalued for years, including the B series.

Neither Target nor Casper were able to comment on the developments with CNBC.

In Casper’s B series, the company was valued at $ 23.12 per share. The subsequent rounds were set at $ 31.25 per share, which was supported by Target’s $ 75 million investment.

Casper investors could experience paper losses if the IPO is completed in the current range, as insiders must meet the private investor blackout period before they can sell. Other investors in Casper included NBA players Andre Iguodala, Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, actors Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Spacey and musician Curtis Jackson (50 cents) in their Serie C round.

Celebrities such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, musician Adam Levine from Maroon 5 and music label manager Scooter Braun took part in the Series B round.

The company’s total revenue in 2019 was $ 416 million.

