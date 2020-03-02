casper-retains-cm-alive-in-tremendous-8

STONEHAM – For Catholic Memorial, the overall 2019-20 period can be encapsulated with one particular term.

Resiliency.

Down to their waning breaths Sunday evening, the Knights refused to give in. Senior Mac Casper sniped the sport-profitable tally with 34.five seconds remaining in regulation, as No. 6 Catholic Memorial rallied with two late ambitions to stun No. seven Burlington, 2-1, although keeping its Tremendous Eight title hopes alive.

“Mac experienced our profitable objective from Malden Catholic about two weeks in the past to earn the Catholic Meeting,” Knights mentor Larry Rooney reported. “And up until finally that point, he experienced played a great match. And Mentor (Tim) Murphy, who’s working the forwards, place him out there, and he’s the that form of player that can rating a large target in individuals circumstances. He answered the phone.”

For the opening two durations of action, neither crew could set the puck in the web, as Catholic Memorial sophomore Dom Walecka and Burlington junior Joe Trabucco stood on their respective heads in net. Nonetheless, things would improve in a hurry.

Just one: 31 into the final stanza, Burlington (14-five-four) drew 1st blood as senior Jacob Vozikis deked earlier two defensemen. Just after staying tripped up, he then scored in Bobby Orr-like fashion, as he flew threw the air whilst placing household a backhanded shot to make it a one- contest.

Just moments later on, Jack Jay stationed himself to the remaining of the Catholic Memorial internet, and saw an chance off a rebound. The Burlington junior then fired a shot into the netting, but the goal would not stand, as Walecka had knocked the internet off its moorings although sprawling to test and make the preserve just a break up-second in advance of the puck crossed the aim line. Instead of a two-purpose match, the score remained 1- with nine: 24 to participate in.

The sequence proved to be pivotal.

With 3: 09 left in regulation, and on the brink of elimination, the Knights (nine-7-six) drew even. As Seamus Burke corralled a puck in the corner, he found teammate Zach Callahan skating uncontested into the slot, and handed the puck to him. From there Callahan was equipped to change, rifling a person past Trabucco to tie the game.

There’s a motive the Super 8 is referred to as one particular of the greatest superior faculty tournaments in New England, as unforgettable moments occur just about every 12 months. Though the closing seconds bled away, junior Glen Considine spotted Casper wide open up in the faceoff circle and dished a go off to his linemate.

Casper uncorked a rocket, and his shot rang legitimate, as it whistled into the reduce-still left corner of the cage to total the comeback, sending the packed dwelling at Stoneham Arena into pandemonium.

“It was spectacular,” Casper said. “It obtained all the boys hyped…it was just a clutch goal.”

Walecka picked up the victory in net for Catholic Memorial, finishing with 24 will save.

Trabucco shut his evening out with 23 will save himself for Burlington.

The highway via the one-loss bracket to the Super 8 title match may be lengthy, but a championship look stays a possibility for the Knights next Sunday’s thriller.

“At this level, we’re down to 8 groups,” Rooney stated. “Anybody can conquer any person. But we’ve received to be completely ready to perform. We experienced a far better effort and hard work tonight than we did versus Pope Francis a couple evenings back again, and you need to have that at this place in the time if you’re heading to give by yourself any likelihood of successful games. We observed a superior hard work from the fall of the puck tonight, and more concentrate in the third period of time with a feeling of urgency to get a hockey recreation.”