Casper’s IPO can join Ghosts Of Unicorns Past

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

For Casper Sleep, an initial public offering (IPO) valuation of billions – and thus the praised “unicorn” status in public markets – may never have had the slightest chance.

A report filed on Monday (January 27) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that the company, which focuses on access to mattresses and bedrooms, does not expect to maintain the valuation the company received in previous rounds of financing from venture capitalists would have.

As previously reported, the company plans a share price of $ 17-19. This would result in an average valuation of around $ 705 million. At the top end, the valuation would be $ 744 million, as the SEC filing would have 39.2 million shares outstanding.

The last time the company raised money was $ 1.1 billion.

The company, which will ship mattresses and other items directly to consumers this week, expected the proceeds – with 8.35 million shares offered and between $ 142 and 159 million – to be used to fund growth.

According to the files, sales for the year ending December 2018 rose 42 percent from 2017 to $ 357.9 million. Losses rose 26 percent over the same period to $ 92 million.

And even though it’s incomplete data, Casper Sleep saw what appeared to be slower growth in the first nine months of 2019, slightly below 21 percent to $ 312 million. In the meantime, net loss increased 4.7 percent to $ 67 million over the same period. Looking ahead, the company expects total annual sales to be between $ 437 million and $ 441 million. This corresponds to an average of 23 percent. This is still a significant slowdown, while losses could go as high as $ 91 million to $ 96 million.

On the surface, it may be simple enough to say that investors are keeping money-losing e-commerce companies in mind and that Casper’s price range reflects this reluctance.

The company specializes in bedroom related items including bedding, pillows and other items. In addition, Casper has also opened physical locations with 60 retail stores and 18 retail partners. The S-1, which turns to product innovation, also mentions the company’s research and development facility and the Glow Light, which is “designed to adapt to the daily rhythm of the body”.

For a broader market perspective, the company provides numbers that estimate the global sleep economy to be approximately $ 432 billion, of which the United States is $ 79 billion. The overall market is reported to grow by 6.4 percent.

From early to September 2019, according to Casper Sleep, more than 16 percent of customers who bought at least once through the direct sales channel bought another product – despite the exchange cycle.Many of the items offered by the company are longer than the time that Casper has been in the store was.

Around 14 percent of customers were regular customers in the first year after purchase. The average order value was on the upswing, from $ 437 in 2017 to $ 720 in 2018 to $ 820 in the first nine months of 2019.

These are decent metrics that point in the right direction. On the other hand, an ecommerce retail model with teenage repeat customers (relatively speaking) has to work so much harder to win new customers for its goods. The model of selling mattresses, which can cost between several hundred dollars and more than $ 1,300 each, may be put to the test in a recession in which the old mattress may stay in place for a year if (and if) the Consumers make the purchase decision, or longer. Even if it’s e-commerce and omnichannel, Casper gets 70 percent of its production volume from two manufacturers, indicating that Casper could be put under pressure if industry dynamics change (or prices go up).

In an effort to benefit from the “sleep economy”, Casper Sleep reminds us of at least one other company that claims to change the way things have always been done and that has had a hard time when it was IPOs came … WeWork, throw your lot with physical goods (office space) and red ink.

Nodding at a lower valuation before it hits the market could lead to more rational expectations in the post-WeWork world, where dreams of unicorn status are only with the promise of market disruption … soaring.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: