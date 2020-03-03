[cassie-shares-new-little-one-photos-w/-her-hubby:-“us”]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

R&B singer Cassie is letting the globe into her personal lifestyle. The veteran crooner has shared a refreshing batch of family pics to the masses.

Previous evening, Cassie shared some shots of her spouse and lately born daughter. In the photos, Cassie is posed upcoming to her topless hubby and mini-me.

In late 2019, Cass reminded supporters how lovable her daughter is. The crooner shared a number of attractive modeling pictures.

In November 2019, Cassie teased lovers about her pregnancy. She disclosed her mini-me would before long enter the earth.

In 2019, Cassie tied the knot with her fiancé Alex Good. The musician also shared pictures from her marriage day.