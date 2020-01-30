Casting Everything’s Gonna Be Okay while working with a bug wrangler and her toughest co-star

The morning after Freeform premiered, we sat down with the cast on the winter TCA press tour to discuss what it was like to finally have their show out there for the world. During our chat, group creators Josh Thomas, Adam Faison, Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press showed an irresistible chemistry that proved that their on-screen family was more than just an act. But not everyone got along on the set: As Thomas found out, her canine co-star who plays Larry was not the most pleasant scene partner. On the other hand, Faison told us that thanks to the work of Diana Terranova, a professional bug wrangler, the insects were easy to handle behind the scenes. Press also went into the realistic portrayal of teenage embarrassment on the series, while Cromer explained how she worked with Thomas to ensure that her character Matilda felt like an authentic portrayal of a young woman with autism.