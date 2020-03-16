Castleford Tigers get on St Helens in Super League clash in spite of coronavirus outbreak

talkSPORT will have some dwell action for you all to get pleasure from today even with the coronavirus outbreak wiping out most of the sporting routine.

The world wide pandemic has led to the common cancellation of significantly of this weekend’s sport.

Getty

Castleford Tigers get on St Helens in a Tremendous League clash currently

Most recent

Van Dijk reveals fears, 1st LaLiga player exams beneficial, Wayne Rooney hits out

painful

Jedrzejczyk releases movie displaying ‘many bruises’ soon after UFC 248 clash with Zhang

Angry

Jorge Masvidal slams Kevin Lee’s ‘b**** move’ in defeat to Charles Oliveira

football correct

FM20 breaks document amid coronavirus pandemic with just about 90,000 active gamers

occurring

UFC sends e-mail requesting fighters to fill up card as UFC London moves to US

Daring

Fiend problems John Cena to a ‘Bar Fight Deathmatch’ in a Hooters if WM36 is delayed

iconic

Tyson remembers tale of when he knocked out garbage male for throwing his pigeon absent

threatened

Coronavirus could terminate Joshua vs Pulev, admits Hearn

Notorious

Conor McGregor subsequent combat: When will star return? How will coronavirus impact it?

going forward

Large Khabib vs Ferguson update as UFC London relocated due to coronavirus

But talkSPORT 2 will be at The Jungle this afternoon for the Super League clash among Castleford Tigers and St Helens.

Numerous Tremendous League game titles have been postponed this weekend with the RFL following government guidance on the rapid-shifting circumstance.

Castleford are set to host reigning champions St Helens and talkSPORT 2 will have whole protection of the match.

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens: Day and time

The match will get underway at Wheldon Road at 3:30pm.

Castleford are third in the Tremendous League table with St Helens in sixth.

Castleford missing at Warrington Wolves last time out when St Helens were beaten at dwelling by Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens: How to listen

Total protection from West Yorkshire will be reside on talkSPORT 2, with our coverage setting up at 3pm.

Mark Wilson and Craig Murdock will be you commentators and to tune in, just click right here for the stay stream or click the radio participant below.

You can also pay attention by the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For much more facts about how to listen Stay on talkSPORT click below.

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens: Crew news

Castleford: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Clare, Trueman, Richardson, Massey, Blair, McMeeken, Watts, McShane, Griffin.

Replacements: Millington, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Smith.

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Welsby, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles.

Replacements: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lees, Amor, Smith.

Referee: Liam Moore