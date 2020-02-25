Castro Valley Hit and Operate leaves 12 several years old with severe accidents – Up Information Details San Francisco

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Facts SF) – Authorities in Castro Valley on Monday had been on the lookout for the driver responsible for a crash-and-collision that still left a 12-year-old victim hospitalized with severe injuries.

The boy was reportedly beaten at the intersection of Crow Canyon Highway and Manter Road shortly in advance of 3: 30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The sufferer was significantly hurt and quickly transported to an location hospital.

The driver fled the scene and was very last viewed in Crow Canyon in the way of Interstate 580. Authorities were on the lookout for a white or Hispanic adult male, somewhere around 25-35 many years previous, and ended up driving a Ford F-150 truck black raised.

Any one who has witnessed the collision or who has info about the incident should contact the Castro Valley CHP office environment at (510) 582-9028 or 911 to report it.