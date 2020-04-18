Cast’s “Hi Bye, Mama” Cast Speaks In The Next Finale drama

With only one episode remaining until the end, the tv show “Hi Bye, Mama” has revealed its story.

“Hi Bye, Mama” star Kim Tae Hee as Cha Yu Ri, a ghost who returned to the human world for 49 days in order to get a new chance at living with her family.

Kim Tae Hee said, “I am happy spending time with Cha Yu Ri. I feel very happy when I leave when the drama is at hand. Personally, I discussed this time to reflect on the values ​​that are the most precious and the importance of the people you love.”

She continued, “I will recall ‘Hi Bye, Mama’ is not only about love Cha Yu Ri to those, but the warm love of the family in general. Hopefully it can also give comfortable for the audience. Thank you to laugh and cry along with Cha Yu Ri. “

Lee Kyu Hyung plays Jo Kang Hwa, Cha Yu Ri’s widow. The actor says, “We start production in the season and last season in the spring. The cast and crew give it their all. It’s a difficult time for everyone, but we can safely say thank you to the audience who showed their love for the drama. . Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all those who support the ‘Hi Bye, Mama.’ “

Go Bo Gyeol plays Oh Min Jung’s wife, Jo Kang Hwa’s new wife. He said, “I love living like Oh Min Jung.” Hi Bye, Mama “is a drama about family warmth, and the mood set, filled with love and love, is something I will always do in my heart.”

He continued, “I hope the warmth will continue to be with the audience as well. Thank you to all the viewers who have kept watch and supported to the end.”

The final episode of “Hi Bye, Mama” will air on April 19 at 9am. KST.

