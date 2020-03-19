Cat Empire is starting a new initiative in support of the musicians through a pandemic coronavirus

Cat Empire announced today a new initiative “Lockdown Get Down” (19 March), which aims to help musicians make a profit, nakiravayuchy music fans on jet services.

Representatives of the group said that “Lockdown Get Down” is designed to encourage music lovers to send more of their favorite artists during the lock, that people face around the globe because of the pandemic COVID-19. “

Cat Empire said that the request Lockdown Get Down simple, outlining steps Lockdown Get Down in a press statement: “Please pass more music.

“Listen to your favorite music without interruption in the selected service streaming Create a playlist;. Lockdowngetdown name it and share it with your friends Publish your photos and videos from Lockdown Describe the pictures and videos with the hashtag #lockdowngetdown and #thecatempire..

so we can see how you rock the house all. “

Our industry, like many others, is a serious global threat, as in public meetings canceled. We have …

Author: Empire Cats on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Recently Cat Empire was forced to withdraw from his sold-out tours and the festival site at the festivals Bluesfest and Groovin ‘Moo also changed after the two announced the cancellation of the festival. A total of 17 concerts canceled in two days for a rock band in Melbourne, scored more than 750 000 dollars of lost revenue.

In a statement, the press manager for “Cat Cat Empire” Korren Wilkie said that “this idea will not cost you more for what you are already paying for music. And if you are using a free streaming service, is you anything does not cost, but you can play an important role in our industry. “