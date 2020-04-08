Cat VFX artist spill BOILING TEA! (Battutol’s cut is confirmed!)

Bad movies and bad movies have been around for decades. But there is no other movie in the history of cinema that is as radically different as The Cat.

From the confusing betrayal of the first trailer to the adaptation of the long-running Broadway hit movie F ** K WHAT DID YOU THINK?

Thanks to a source leaked to The Daily Beast on Tuesday, we’ll give you a few answers.

The insider claims to have worked on the visual effects team, the box office ball, six times Razzi The winner, the biggest problem to hear him say, was the director Tom HooperBayna.

The artist said he was hired by Hooper for doing this work Oscar-Les Miserables had a very simple understanding of how VFX was made, which leads to excessive delays and unnecessary extra work.

For example, Hooper did not know what a cartoon was, the source said. Before filming for many hours, the cartoon director and VFX team briefly released a cartoon scene to make sure it was on the same page. Bayna. It’s not a good idea to waste time trying to figure out what’s wrong with watching a movie. As for the source, the director did not understand the process and asked, “What is this garbage?” Not to mention that he wanted to take the full sequence and get it approved during the filming. “I don’t understand – where is the fur coat?” that is

Instead of just showing architectural drawings, I just want to finish the building!

Hooper said he was asked to watch a video of real cats moving in the movie. It’s a very strange cat-humans-hybrids that do a lot of human movements. Just like you like to sing and dance. Source:

“You know, cats don’t dance.”

This means that all the extra work will take longer than before. The first six months of work began, according to the first 2-minute trailer, and there were only four months left to complete the rest of the film.

According to the source (the statement is in line with rumors we have heard for months), VFX people burned midnight oil during this time and worked 80-90 hours; some did not appear in the studio from day to day.

“We were clean, we were almost enslaved, we didn’t work much, everything was difficult. We were in a hurry for this project, so it’s not our fault if people say “Oh, the effect wasn’t good” or “The animation isn’t good”. We don’t have time. Make a two-minute trailer for six months and an hour and a half for four months. My math is very good … You don’t make sense

The lack of time to complete this effect came with unfinished effects, such as the shoes of the film’s singers. Judy DenchThe hand of an irreplaceable person.

In this picture, you can clearly see the unfinished effect of someone appearing in a movie theater. / (c) Popular photos / Twitter

While everything I’ve heard about visual effects is true, the positive effects are always a matter of time rather than ability.

VFX artists worked all the time (at no extra charge), but Hooper was a constant “horror” to everyone, the source said.

“When you enter a conference room, you are not allowed to speak. And it was like garbage. “

In an interview, the director described VFX management as “disrespectful,” “insulting,” and “disrespectful” and said he had sent emails from team members attacking some of his work. It’s not something a director shouldn’t do, the director should be free.

Cat director Tom Hooper. / (c) WENN / Instar

Wow. You know, the show’s crew asked what the #ButtholeCut, which for some reason is a popular version of the movie, fully depicts the crushing of naked cat people.

We are happy to say that the rumors are true! Sources:

“What exactly are we playing? Do you guys see that? ‘We paused it. We went to see our leader, and there was a “f ** king ** hole! It’s a pity! It’s not special, but you see … And what exactly are you? It’s there. But it wasn’t your face there, but If you look, you will see. “

Yes, someone was given a specific task, passed through the frame, and all the buttons were numbered.

So how did this happen? No one knows, of course! The source filed a lawsuit.

It was just one of those things that went through. “

Yes, the buttons may be so slippery … LOLz!

Neither Hooper nor Universal has commented on the history of DB, but if all this is true, it sounds like the studio and director owe more to these effects than apologizing to the artists. The audience is also indebted,

