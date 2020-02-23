[catalytic-converters-stolen-from-parked-automobiles-in-tiny-village:-police]

Law enforcement are warning Small Village people about a string of catalytic converter thefts this thirty day period.

In each and every scenario, somebody eradicated the converters from parked autos, Chicago police mentioned in a group alert.

The thefts occurred:

Involving 11 p.m. Feb. 18 and 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 3200 block of South Avers Avenue

About 5 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue

About six a.m. Feb. 19 in the 3000 block of South Harding Avenue and

About three a.m. Feb. 20 in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

No suspect description was obtainable.

Any one with info is requested to call Location Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

