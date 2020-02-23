catalytic-converters-stolen-from-parked-motor-vehicles-in-small-village

Police are warning Minimal Village inhabitants about a string of catalytic converter thefts this thirty day period.

In each individual situation, somebody taken off the converters from parked autos, Chicago law enforcement reported in a group notify.

The thefts took place:

Concerning 11 p.m. Feb. 18 and 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 3200 block of South Avers Avenue

About 5 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue

About six a.m. Feb. 19 in the 3000 block of South Harding Avenue and

About three a.m. Feb. 20 in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

No suspect description was readily available.

Any one with data is questioned to phone Location Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

