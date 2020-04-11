Cate’s Corner: Keith weighs in on our ‘new normal’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s Cate’s Corner, 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate weighs in on the phrase “the new ordinary.”

Here are his views:

“It’s the ‘new typical.’ I’ve heard a good deal of folks say that these days but I respectfully disagree.

I know we report a great deal of grim news about the coronavirus. And I know our ‘current reality’ is unpleasant in far more means than 1: Misplaced lives, shed earnings and lost interactions. But we haven’t misplaced hope and I would argue that prevents the ‘current reality’ from turning into our ‘new typical.’

Contemplate this: Previous week, wellness gurus painted a horrific picture. They explained to us as lots of as 240,000 Us citizens could die from COVID-19 inside of weeks. Nowadays, those people similar specialists feel the numbers is now closer to 60,000. However way too lots of life misplaced but significantly less than forecast.

Which is, in portion, since you refused to give up or give in. You stayed dwelling, you washed your fingers, lots of of you started carrying masks. You did what you had to do. And you require to maintain it up – at the very least for now.

But shortly, the ‘stay-at-home’ orders will be lifted. Teachers and kids will return to school. You will return to perform. You will show up at live shows, sporting gatherings and them parks. You will be capable to take a look at a liked just one in a nursing property and go to church.

Correct now, I’m just looking ahead to browsing my kids and grandchildren all over again – in individual.

All of that is standard. And I skip it.

If there is a silver lining to this pandemic, it has to be the way you have responded to it – with resilience. Each working day, our reporters obtain a thing superior going on in our group. Volunteers sacrificing time, imaginative individuals coming up with answers to medical problems. People who can donating funds to charities like Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries.

I’ll give you this – if there’s a ‘new usual,’ probably it should really be getting the time to take pleasure in what we generally forget about or just take for granted. To me, dwelling in anxiety and accepting isolation and separation should not be the ‘new regular.’

It just can’t be.”