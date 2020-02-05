Cathay Pacific asks employees to take three weeks of unpaid vacation as coronavirus achieves the bottom line

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific appealed to employees to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus crisis weighed heavily on the company’s balance sheet.

In a video, Augustus Tang Kin-wing, CEO of Cathay Pacific, announced a “special unpaid vacation scheme” for the airline’s 27,000 employees.

As part of the program, employees have the opportunity to take three weeks of unpaid vacation from March 1 to June 30.

Cathay Pacific Airways CEO speaks to employees in a recorded message. (Cathay Pacific) Flight attendants distribute health forms to passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Rome on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Rome Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. (AP / AAP)

The airline confirmed to 9News.com.au that the program is voluntary.

“In view of the outbreak of the corona virus and the also greatly reduced market demand, we announced a massive capacity reduction yesterday,” said a statement by the airline.

Receiving cash is key to protecting our business. We have already taken several measures to achieve this. “

Mr. Tang admitted that the program was not a measure the airline wanted to take.

The Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. logo is printed on a tape in the departure lounge of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. (EPA / AAP)

“I understand that this is difficult to hear,” said Mr. Tang in a message to the staff.

“But by supporting the special leave you help in our need.

“I cannot stress enough how important your commitment and support are.”

The news comes days after Cathay Pacific announced that it would have to cut 90 percent of its flights to mainland China in the next two months.

The airline is reducing its capacity worldwide by 30 percent in order to keep business profitable despite the low number of passengers and restricted flight routes.

“The events of the past few weeks and months have had a significant impact on us,” Mr. Tang told the employees.

Cathay Pacific Airways flight attendants with face mask protecting against highly contagious coronavirus leave the international terminal of the San Francisco International Airport in Millbrae, California, USA on January 30, 2020. (Sipa USA)

“With the outbreak of the corona virus, we are now seeing a sharp drop in visitor numbers to and through Hong Kong, mainland China and many other countries around the world.”

After the global financial crisis, Cathay Pacific Airways last introduced an unpaid vacation system in 2009.

Mr. Tang said this time was “just as serious”.

“We are asking suppliers to cut prices, introduce hiring freezes, postpone major projects and end all non-critical spending,” said Mr. Tang.

“We expect the cuts to affect other parts of our network as well.”