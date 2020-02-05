Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid vacation when virus demand increases

Hong Kong’s SYDNEY – Cathay Pacific Airways asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid vacation. Receiving cash is vital for the airline and conditions are as serious as during the 2009 financial crisis due to the virus outbreak.

Cathay is also asking suppliers to cut prices, freeze hiring, postpone major projects, and end all non-critical spending, General Director Augustus Tang said in a video message to Reuters employees.

The airline announced on Tuesday that it would cut about 30 percent of its capacity in the next two months, including about 90 percent of flights to mainland China.

Cathay has seen a sharp drop in demand since the middle of last year due to widespread, sometimes violent, protests against the Hong Kong government.

The virus, which has claimed nearly 500 lives, has further reduced the number of visitors and passengers passing through Hong Kong airport.

“This was one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we have ever had,” Tang said in the video. “We don’t know how long this will take. Given these uncertain prospects, preserving our cash is now the key to protecting our business.”

A few hours after the video was released, Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam announced that visitors from mainland China would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Cathay said in a statement that it was an appeal to all employees to participate in the unpaid vacation program, which runs from March 1 through June 30.

According to Tang, it was the first time since 2009 that the company offered unpaid vacation when demand slumped due to a global financial crisis.

“We had overwhelming support from our employees,” he said of the 2009 program. “It made a huge difference. The situation is just as serious now and I ask you to do the same for the future. “

The vacation program first reported by the South China Morning Post is not mandatory, but employees are encouraged to take advantage of it, a spokeswoman said.

Cathay stock closed 2.7 percent on Wednesday after announcing capacity cuts after the market closed on Tuesday.

In a customer release, Jefferies analysts estimated that the airline would lose in the first half of 2020 before returning to profit in the second half of the year, provided traffic recovers as in the 2003 SARS epidemic.