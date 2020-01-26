The basketball team of girls from the Cathedral of Cathedral no. 5 has had quite a few setbacks this year so far, but as it showed on Sunday in the MLK Invitational Basketball Classic in Northeastern, not much can hold on too long.

Trailing six people who entered the fourth quarter, senior Ariana Vanderhoop proved how valuable her return from an absence of one game was by leading the Panthers to a large fourth quarter that fueled a 49-46 win over Latin Academy. Vanderhoop scored nine of her 17 points in the frame, good in combination with her 17 rebounds and nine steals.

The slowing down of Dragons star Fiona Mannion (21 points, 12 rebounds) played a big role in the second half, because a defensive switch kept her to five second-half points and was only an inch shy for a game-tying 3-pointer in the final second.

“We have four girls with flu-like symptoms, so in between, tiredness, short-handed injuries – they just fought with heart,” said cathedral head coach Clinton Lassister, whose team was Mackenzie Daleba without a star guard. “They gave me all the energy. … The first half we didn’t know where (Mannion) was and she got what she wanted. (Vanderhoop) challenged herself to be wherever she was. That is what you want from your leader. “

Mannion kept BLA (7-5) far ahead with 16 first-half points amid revenue problems (18 in the match), but team defense and additional scores from Hijjah Allen-Paisley (eight points) and Kiara Ansley (seven points) kept the cathedral (7-1) at a striking distance.

Vanderhoop scored seven straight points in a 10-0 point to start the fourth for a four-point lead, only for Jordan Bellot (14 points, 10 rebounds) to tie it halfway. Vanderhoop lowered a floater with 1:36 to go for a lead of 47-41, and Mannion’s game-coupling attempt after hitting a trey hit leading edge.

“Tough (was huge), everyone gave,” Vanderhoop said. “Just stepping up as a leader and taking care of my team in any way (was my mentality).”

Braintree 47, Fenway 17 – Despite not playing any of his better first-half performance of the season, Braintree played high enough intensity, 2-3 zone defense and pushed the pace in the transition in the second half to blow up Fenway .

Turnovers and missed layups teased the Wamps (7-6) in the first half, but they mixed half-court pressure with a zone defense that forced the Panthers (6-4) to make 27 turnovers and a 0-for-19 shooting performance from deep. Top player Kayana Armbrister (seven rebounds, three blocks) fought dirty problems and made room for second-year student Hailey Sherrick to post a game-high 15 points with seven rebounds.

Between Sherrick’s trip, Jordan Gleason (eight points, five rebounds) and crowds of Rebecca Horger, Meghan Duffy and Phoebe Rust, the Wamps defeated Fenway 31-8 in the second half.

“We were able to break it open in the second half by keeping up the pace,” said Braintree head coach Matthew Freeman. “We weren’t sure if we would play man or zone (defense), and the zone worked, so we stayed with it. I think that made the difference, and I think (Sherrick) really merged today and a great game for us. “