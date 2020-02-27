catherine-zeta-jones-dumps-michael-douglas?

(Star)

Has Catherine Zeta-Jones dumped Michael Douglas just three weeks after the loss of life of his father, Kirk? Which is what one of the tabloids is alleging. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus tale.

Douglas’ famous dad died at the age of 103 before this thirty day period, and according to Star, Zeta-Jones explained to her husband she was ending their relationship straight away subsequent the funeral. “Catherine’s been miserable for a extended time – years, even – but she retained it alongside one another for their kids’ and Kirk’s sake,” says an unidentified insider. “Kirk’s long gone, and the children are grown, so there’s just no use pretending any longer.”

The alleged source provides, “She stayed this extensive due to the fact she didn’t want to permit Kirk down, he was so large on spouse and children and custom. But now that her father-in-regulation is absent, so is her resolve not to keep in an sad condition.” The unfamiliar tipster further more alleges that Zeta-Jones was the 1 who cared for Kirk as his overall health declined, although Douglas was centered on his occupation rather. “She just wishes to focus on herself and get away from Michael and his self-absorbed nonsense,” adds the questionable insider.

From there, the seemingly phony supply suggests Zeta-Jones is presently eager to date other guys. “She’s not looking for just about anything critical,” suggests the nameless insider. “She wishes to have exciting, buy new clothing and feel attractive all over again.” As for Douglas, the “source” maintains he’s “blindsided” by the predicament and is desperately seeking to acquire his spouse again.

Gossip Cop, nevertheless, ran Star’s story by Zeta-Jones’ spokesperson, who tells us it “couldn’t be more from the reality.” The actress’s rep, who’s experienced to converse on her behalf, additional notes that the spouses “will return to Israel this summer time to co-host The Genesis Prize Ceremony collectively on June 18, and are looking forward to it really a great deal.” And in point, The Genesis Prize Foundation just declared that Douglas and Zeta-Jones will be co-web hosting the ceremony to honor Israeli politician Natan Sharansky. We checked in with Douglas’ rep as properly, who tells us the tabloid’s report is “completely fake.”

The only shred of truth of the matter in Star’s story is that Zeta-Jones cared pretty considerably about her late father-in-legislation. The magazine is exploiting her near marriage with Kirk to make this tale of marital strife. The plan that Zeta-Jones had been waiting to divorce Douglas for the reason that she did not want to disappoint his dad is baseless.

Just last week, Zeta-Jones shared an Instagram image of her and Douglas traveling to India. She extra the caption, “Love this man… Life is just greater due to the fact of you.” On Valentine’s Working day previously this month, Zeta-Jones posted a photograph of her and Douglas kissing, and included, “My for good Valentine.” All those are just two latest examples from the actress’s Instagram site proving she’s even now very substantially in really like with her spouse of 19 a long time.

Final week, Gossip Cop busted Star for publishing an similarly untrue tale about Zeta-Jones and Douglas seeking to save their relationship subsequent the dying of his father. This newest short article is kind of a comply with-up, but it is also contradictory. Last week’s report claimed the spouses have been each consumed with caring for Kirk, so they have been hoping to get again on track, which incorporated going on a “second honeymoon” to Italy. That report was published pretty much two weeks just after Kirk’s funeral, but according to this new report, she had presently dumped her spouse by then. The cause none of this adds up is because none of it is accurate.