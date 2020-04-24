Catherine Zeta Jones Jealous of Michael Douglas’ relationship with Kathleen Turner?

It is Catherine Zeta – Jones jealous of her husband Michael DouglasRelationship with Kathleen Turner? A picture this week is pushing that theory, but it’s completely false. Gossip Cop investigated the lawsuit and may debunk it.

“Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner together again!” read the title of a piece in this week’s National Enquirer. According to the so-called “privileged” speaking to the press board, the former stars had “reinitiated their explosive relationship.” “These two have had their share of ups and downs over the years,” says a grim source, “but when Michael came to Kathleen to play his ex-wife in his series The Kominsky Method, everything was forgiven and they instantly became. closer than ever! “

Zeta-Jones, Douglas’ twenty-year-old wife, is affected by the reunion. “Catherine knows how close Michael and Kathleen were once and is really uncomfortable with the chemical recovery that made the hot movie duo,” says the tipster questioner. The tabloid mentions an earlier interview where Turner had said she and Douglas had a “wild” relationship with each other. “Catherine is on high alert!” the tipster finished.

Analyzing this claim, Gossip Cop he believes it to be fiction. We came across a representative for Zeta-Jones, who is empowered to speak on her behalf, who dismissed the story as not being true. The actress is not worried about her husband’s relationship with Turner. So we’re all on the same page here, Turner and Douglas never came out, and their role in their series The Kominsky Method lasted an entire episode.

In the 1980s, Turner and Douglas starred in three films together: Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses. Turner stated in a 2017 interview that she and Douglas had a “crush” on each other during their time as co-stars, but that nothing happened because Douglas was married (though separated) at the time. In the same interview, Turner added that “it’s probably a good thing” that they never got together.

Also, the second season of The Kominsky Method, in which Turner has his guest role, came out last October. Why would this story be broken, probably many months after Turner was approached to be on the show? It doesn’t make sense for Zeta-Jones to just get upset now.

Keep in mind that this is not the first time Gossip Cop broke a story like this of the Enquirer. Two years ago, the notoriously suspicious exit claimed that Zeta-Jones was furious at the prospect of Douglas reuniting with Sharon Stone, his co-star Basic Instinct. The Zeta-Jones spokesman also wrote that story as “ridiculous,” adding that Douglas had no planned collaboration with Stone. It is clear that Douglas’s last important women have no influence on his current relationship with his wife.