Catholic Charities employing ‘quarantine rooms’ to safely provide as quite a few people today as doable

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s susceptible populace consists of these devoid of a home, and their possibilities of getting infected with COVID-19 are just as probably.

With this in intellect, Catholic Charities is utilizing new measures to maintain the individuals they provide harmless and minimize the unfold of COVID-19.

The organization constructed quarantine rooms at their new spots soon after a Norovirus outbreak transpired at the House of Charity various decades back.

Every single place has beds, a shower, and a bathroom, and can accommodate up to 27 men and women.

For now, one particular of the rooms at the Donna Hanson Haven will be utilized as an overflow shelter for women of all ages. Ladies will also briefly slumber at the Jacklin Haven developing, the group said.

As a final result, Home of Charity has reconfigured the Men’s Sleeping Program in the course of the shelter, so bunks are now spaced 6 feet aside.

The new setup also limitations the range of individuals sleeping in each individual space to 50 or less.

Considering the fact that the distribute of the coronavirus ramped up, cleaning within the building has, too.

President and CEO of Catholic Charities, Rob McCann says they’ve even put traces on the ground in the lavatory to demonstrate the length you really should be at.

