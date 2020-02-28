Catholic Diocese releases record of 20 monks ‘credibly accused’ of kid sexual abuse

By
Nellie McDonald
-
catholic-diocese-releases-record-of-20-monks-‘credibly-accused’-of-kid-sexual-abuse



By
Monthly bill Dries


Updated: February 28, 2020 four: 29 PM CT |
Released: February 28, 2020 3: 15 PM CT

Catholic Diocese of Memphis
Carroll T. Dozier

Bill Dries

Monthly bill Dries

Monthly bill Dries handles metropolis government and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for far more than 40 decades.

Portion E-mail

Indicator up to get the hottest content articles from the Metro section.

  1. one.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Ticer and Hudman get a nod from Beard awards for ninth time




  3. three.

    Tops Bar-B-Q to open up new Bartlett location this summer time




  4. 4.

    Kat Gordon’s leap of faith, Muddy’s Bake Shop, turns three on Leap Day




  5. five.

    Town Silo coming to Germantown