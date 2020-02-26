catholic-memorial-leaves-no-doubt-in-boys-basketball-gain-over-newton-south

WEST ROXBURY — Catholic Memorial mentor Denis Tobin didn’t have a difficulty pointing out the defensive lapses in a 20-level decline on its home courtroom to Newton South two months in the past.

But Tuesday evening in a Division one South 1st spherical matchup against those people same Lions, Tobin would be hard-pressed to locate all those identical miscues.

No. 11 Newton South wilted under the dogged defensive pressure of sixth-seeded CM and star junior guard Kurtis Henderson poured in a game-superior 37 points as the Knights rolled to a 95-62 gain at Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium.

“Our defensive intensity,” mentioned Tobin on the greatest variation among the two conferences. “We viewed on movie and we weren’t getting just after it as we have been intended to defensively.”

Henderson established the the tone to established up a rubber match for CM (16-5) with rival BC Substantial in a quarterfinal matchup Friday.

Henderson obtained off to a torrid start and by no means cooled off, netting eight straight factors early in the to start with quarter while CM held Newton South (13-eight) to just one manufactured subject aim in the opening frame to consider a 20-four direct.

Max Aicardi (29 points) tried using to will the Lions again by knocking down four of his 7 three-tips in the 2nd stanza, but CM’s protection overcome the Lions to go on a recreation-altering 17-3 run bridging the next and third quarters.

CM scored three times off a steal in the final two minutes of the very first 50 % and Jack Wirtanen and Henderson every hit a three-pointer out of the break to get a commanding 50-26 lead 46 seconds into the third quarter.

“Defense starts off our offense,” Henderson reported. “We just try to get stops, strain groups and get it done on the defensive finish.”

Henderson and CM’s crimson-warm taking pictures ongoing to blow items open in the next fifty percent as the Knights related on 14-of-31 treys and Ta’Quan Williams scored 13 of his 19 factors in the fourth quarter.