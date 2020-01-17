Catholic monument beats BC High in boys basketball

DORCHESTER – With the top position of the Catholic Conference on the line, Catholic Memorial visited Arch Rival BC High and ran from South Boston with a 62-50 win.

The knights (8-1; 4-0) got a game-high 27 points and four assists from Kurtis Henderson who ended with Eagles (6-3; 3-1) with seven of the last nine points of the game.

“Coach (Tobin) just said to keep our calm and be sure to make a profit and it would be a gutsy victory and I knew that from the jump,” Henderson said. “(The victory) was a big explanation I think, and we are now 4-0 (in the Conference) and we have just started (the schedule) in the competition and I think everyone is watching us, so keep our foot on the gas. “

Henderson had eight of his points in the first quarter when the knights withdrew to an 18-12 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

But it was the defense in the middle quarter that stood out when the Catholic monument physically loved the ball on a full-court press that fell into a box-and-one after the Eagles crossed half the field.

Ta’Quan Williams was often mentioned by Henderson as the key to the defense that stopped the Eagles for the final 3:40 of the second quarter. The defense allowed the Catholic Memorial attack to build a 33-20 lead at the break behind a trifecta of three-pointers by Declan O’Sullivan, Will Folan and Eoin Gormley, which led to an 11-1 point. end of the half.

“(The defense of CM) had something to do with that and we looked pretty good, but they didn’t fall,” said BC High head coach, Bill Loughnane. “We should have found different ways to score and we didn’t do well.”

The game turned into a runaway outburst when the knights led the way with no fewer than 21 in the middle of the third quarter while the ice-cold shooting continued for the Eagles. Drew Martin (team-high 16 points) ended the scoring dry with a bucket in the paint at 3:29 for the first field goal of the Eagles in the third.

Trailing 43-26 to open the fourth, the Eagles found their three-point hit in the last eight minutes and cut the lead to four, 52-58, back to back three hands of Mike Loughnane (nine points), which the receiver of the stifling box-and-one defense of Williams in the half-court offense of the Eagles.

But it was as if Henderson was just waiting in the weeds while the eye-catching 5’10 ” junior guard would score the next five points in a traditional three-point game over four defenders at the edge and a floater in the middle of the paint at the next possession to recover the Knights in front, 57-48 with 1:30 left in ordinance.

The Catholic Memorial won the 31-26 rebound fight with O’Sullivan seizing 13 of his own also from the glass to underscore the defensive effort of the knights.

“The honor goes to our players when they took the game plan and took it to heart. Enormous victory because it puts us first in the Catholic Conference, so we control our own destiny, ”said Knights head coach, Denis Tobin. “We still have four league games left, but three of them are in our gym, so this was a huge one. (BC High) cut to four and that is when great players go one step further and Kurtis is just a great player. I’m glad he’s on my team. “