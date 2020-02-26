catholic-school-kids-mark-the-get-started-of-lent-with-ash-wednesday-provider

Close

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Display Captions Past SlideUp coming Slide

Pupils of Saint Henry Catholic College in Nashville took turns Wednesday having black ashes smudged on their foreheads in the form of crosses.

The kids, who go to the pre-kindergarten as a result of eighth grade parish university, went to the morning Ash Wednesday company at the close by Saint Henry Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Beckman, pastor of the church, celebrated the morning Mass and administered the ashes.

Ash Wednesday marks the commence of Lent, which is the time of reflection and repentance intended to prepare Christians for Easter.

Courtney Pedroza contributed to this report.

Access Holly Meyer at [email protected] or 615-259-8241 and on Twitter @HollyAMeyer.

Read through or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/religion/2020/02/26/catholics-mark-lent-ash-wednesday-nashville/4867671002/