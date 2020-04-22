Cats 2 in NY state tested for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Two cats in New York state have successfully tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first ever discovery of pets in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

The cats with respiratory infections are thought to be recovering, and are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their homes or between them, the US Department of State and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This discovery, which comes after a positive review with seven tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adds to the small number of bacterial confirmation in animals around the world. U.S. officials say that although it appears that some animals may be infected by humans, there is no evidence that animals are transmitted to humans.

We do not want people to be intimidated. We don’t want people to be afraid of pets or to try them out too fast, “said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official working on the human and animal relationship.” There is no evidence that pets are ever-present. play a role in spreading this disease to people. “

Still, the CDC recommends that people prevent their pets from spending time with people or animals outside their home – by leaving cats in the yard with dogs outside the park. recreation.

Coronavirus testing will not be considered for pets unless the animal has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and the animal has symptoms of the disease – and the test has eliminated other causes, says Dr. Said Jane Rooney of the USDA. Veterinarians who feel it is important to have an experiment should contact the authorities to determine.

Barton Behravesh said the animal experiment was conducted in a veterinary laboratory and used a different chemical than human testing, which had only recently been used in the crisis.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or persistent symptoms, such as fever and cough that disappear within two to three weeks. For some people, especially adults and people, it can be more infectious, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

The two cats live in different parts of the state; The USDA and the CDC will not say where the specifics are.

The first cats fell ill for about a week as a man in his home suffered from respiratory symptoms despite being admitted to the COVID-19, Barton Behravesh said. Animals sometimes disappear and may encounter the infected person in the area.

A second cat owner tested positive for COVID-19 before the cats became ill, officials said. Another cats in the same room showed no signs of infection.

The company recommended that owners of any pet with COVID-19 avoid soliciting, selling or contacting their pets as much as possible, including wearing a face mask while caring for them.

There have been a number of complaints outside the US of dogs or cats that have been infected after contacting people with infectious diseases, including Hong Kong dogs that tested positive for the effects of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong farmers have concluded that dogs and cats cannot transmit this virus to humans but they can test it correctly if their owners reveal it.

The aquarium at the Bronx Zoo contains what is believed to be the first ever-heard case in the U.S. or hunger anywhere. A four-year-old Malayan girl, Nadia, began showing signs of illness on March 27, the 11-day public holiday due to a virus.

Two thirds and three other lions later showed symptoms. They are all recovering.

Zoo officials said they believe that one or more of these animals were exposed to the animals but did not show symptoms at the time.