‘Cats’ and James Franco Dominate the 2020 Razzie Awards

The Razzie Awards are terrible. The Razzies, of course, becoming the tedious tongue-in-cheek awards present for the worst videos of the 12 months. For the most component, it is just an on-the-nose way to try to remember the worst flicks of the yr. It’s just placing salt in the wound of a whole lot of filmmakers and performers. The awards display, which is technically called The Golden Raspberry Awards, is mainly a joke. How can we consider any firm seriously that after nominated John Carpenter’s The Factor for worst-of-the-year awards? How incorrect can a demonstrate get?

This calendar year, the Razzie Awards was unable to place collectively an event owing to the coronavirus. In a long time past, some actors have attended the show. Most famously, Halle Berry accepted her award, hammed it up, and experienced a fantastic sense of humor about her win and Catwoman. Most actors almost certainly never have that excellent of a feeling of humor about it.

The successful loser at this year’s Raspberry Awards is, of system, Cats. Worst flicks were introduced previous year, but not as significant-profile and disastrous as the adaptation of Cats. How significantly for a longer time can we hold creating exciting of that movie? Most likely until finally the stop of the time, but still, the joke has developed drained about that disaster.

Two other notable losers at the awards demonstrate this 12 months are Tyler Perry, who nearly normally wins at the box-business, and James Franco, whose nominations at the display were being well-deserved. Franco produced his little viewed adaptation of the wonderful “Zeroville” very last year. No person saw it. From what critics have said, although, it’s absolutely a Razzie motion picture. Franco warrants some knocks for turning that gorgeous e-book into another lousy adaptation.

Hellboy and Serenity also received some loathe, while the latter was at the very least an ambitious failure. It’s a wild, messy thriller, but hey, at the very least it experimented with something distinctive. Once more, at times the Razzie Awards picks on the incorrect videos and filmmakers.

WORST Photo

Cats (winner)

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Spouse and children Funeral

Rambo: Previous Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Previous Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Spouse and children Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats (winner)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Loved ones Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dim Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Spouse and children Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: 1st Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)

WORST Screen COMBO

Any Two 50 percent-Feline/50 %-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family members Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Very last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Very last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)

Neil Marshall / Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (winner)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Composed by Danial Farrands

Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Relatives Funeral / Published by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Final Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Darkish Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family members Funeral

Rambo: Final Blood (winner)

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN Lifestyle and Public Assets

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Past Blood (winner)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Identify (winner)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Tale 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin