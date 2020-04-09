Cats can catch the coronavirus, the study found, prompting a WHO investigation

Cats can be infected with the new coronavirus but dogs appear to be less vulnerable, according to a study published Wednesday, urging the WHO to say that it would take a closer look at transmitting the virus between humans and humans. pet.

The study, published on the journal Science website, found that ferrets can also be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the scientific term for the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks are unlikely to catch the virus, however, researchers have found.

The study aims to identify which animals are vulnerable to the virus in order to use them to test experimental vaccines to combat the COVID-19 sensation, which has killed more than 83,000 people worldwide since it appeared. in China in December.

SARS-CoV-2 is believed to spread from bats to humans. With the exception of some reported infections in cats and dogs, there is no solid evidence that pets can be carriers.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has a dry cough and anorexia after contacting an infected zookeeper who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The study, based on research conducted in China in January and February, found cats and ferrets highly susceptible to the virus when researchers attempted to infect animals by introducing viral particles in through the nose.

They also found cats could infect each other through respiratory droplets. Infected cats have a virus on the mouth, nose and small intestine. The kittens exposed to the virus have massive lesions in their lungs, nose and throat.

“Monitoring for SARS-CoV-2 in cats should be considered as a concomitant in the removal of COVID-19 in humans,” the authors write.

In ferrets, the virus was found in the upper respiratory tract but did not cause severe pain.

Antibody tests have shown dogs are more likely to catch the virus, while inoculated pigs, chickens, and ducks have not been found to have any strain on the virus.

“Equally interesting and not surprising is that in the original SARS epidemic, civet cats were understood as one of the vectors that could transmit the virus to humans,” said Daniel Kuritzkes, head of infectious diseases Boston and Women’s Hospital.

“What these data provide is support for the recommendation that people with COVID-19 should stay away from themselves, not only from other housemates but also from their household pets, so as not to the virus can be transmitted to their pets, especially to cats or other lines, “he said.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it is working with its partners to look more closely at the role of pets in the health crisis.

Based on the evidence to date, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said at a news conference: “We do not believe they have a role in transmission but we think they may be infected from an infected person.”

Leading WHO expert Mike Ryan has asked people not to react against animals in the outbreak.

“They are creatures in their own right and they deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. They are victims just like the rest of us,” he said. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Nancy Lapid and Sonya Hepinstall)