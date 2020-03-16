Cats dominates The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards
Soon after to begin with cancelling the party previously this week more than the world outbreak considerations, morbidly curious lovers ended up amazed as the Razzie Awards and their “winners” were exposed through YouTube. The notoriously awful Cats adaptation almost swept the ceremony, dropping only Worst Actor to John Travolta in The Fanatic and Worst Actress to Hilary Duff in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, with Francesca Hayward owning been nominated in the latter group.
The total record of nominees and winners can be considered down below:
WORST Photograph
Cats (winner)
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Relatives Funeral
Rambo: Final Blood
WORST ACTOR
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Relatives Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats (winner)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Relatives Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: Initially Blood
WORST Monitor COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Fifty percent-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family members Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Very last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Past Blood
Neil Marshall / Hellboy
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Corridor and Tom Hooper (winner)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Created by Danial Farrands
Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Spouse and children Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Previous Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Rambo: Past Blood (winner)
Dim Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Relatives Funeral
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN Lifetime and Public Home
Rambo: Past Blood (winner)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (winner)
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Tale 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin