Cats dominates The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards

Soon after to begin with cancelling the party previously this week more than the world outbreak considerations, morbidly curious lovers ended up amazed as the Razzie Awards and their “winners” were exposed through YouTube. The notoriously awful Cats adaptation almost swept the ceremony, dropping only Worst Actor to John Travolta in The Fanatic and Worst Actress to Hilary Duff in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, with Francesca Hayward owning been nominated in the latter group.

The total record of nominees and winners can be considered down below:

WORST Photograph

Cats (winner)

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Relatives Funeral

Rambo: Final Blood

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Relatives Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats (winner)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Relatives Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: Initially Blood

WORST Monitor COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Fifty percent-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family members Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Very last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Past Blood

Neil Marshall / Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Corridor and Tom Hooper (winner)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Created by Danial Farrands

Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Spouse and children Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Previous Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Rambo: Past Blood (winner)

Dim Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Relatives Funeral

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN Lifetime and Public Home

Rambo: Past Blood (winner)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (winner)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Tale 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin