The problems of the heavily criticized film Cats continue and are trend-setting for this year’s raids.

The award, a cheeky reaction to the Oscars, celebrates the worst cinema of the year.

After being critically wooed at the box office and losing millions, Cats received 8 nominations for the raids – most nominations for a film – including the worst picture nominations, the screenplay, and the director.

James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward also received nominations for their acting roles. Oscar winner Dench was recognized as “suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion by Wizard of Oz”.

You can see the nominations below.

After the film was released, Universal told thousands of cinemas that they would get an updated version of Cats with “some improved visual effects”. This was the backlash to the film’s CGI effects.

The film met with ridicule on social media when it was released. One fan called it a “catastrophe” and another said it was “the strangest cinema experience of her life”.

In December it was announced that the studio was behind it cats, Universal also removed the controversial film from the upcoming Oscar candidate list.

Other nominations for this year’s raids include Rambo: Last Blood, The Fanatic and The ghost of Sharon Tate.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy were both in the “Razzie Redeemer” category – the award given to a former recipient of a Razzie who has since recovered from the lead role in a celebrated role.

Lopez is nominated for her appearance in the critically acclaimed Hustlers, while Murphy is nominated for his role in Dolemite is My Name.