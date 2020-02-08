February 8 (UPI) – musical cats, Comedy A family funeral from Madea and action film Rambo: Last blood With eight nods each, when Razzie nominations were announced on Saturday morning.

All three films are waiting for the worst picture of 2019, along with The Haunting of Sharon Tate and The Fanatic, both fighting for four Golden Raspberry trophies.

Possible “winners” in the category worst remake, rip-off or sequel are Dark phoenix. Godzilla: King of the Monsters. hell boy. A family funeral from Madea and Rambo: Last blood,

In the shortlist for Worst Actor, James Franco stands for Zero VilleDavid Harbor for hell boyMatthew McConaughey for serenitySylvester Stallone for Rambo: Last blood and John Travolta for The fanatic and Trading paint,

The nominees for Worst Actress are Hilary Duff for The ghost of Sharon TateAnne Hathaway for The bustle and serenity, Francesca Hayward for cats, Tyler Perry for A family funeral from Madea and Rebel Wilson for The bustle,

The worst contenders are Fred Durst for The fanaticJames Franco for Zero VilleAdrian Grunberg for Rambo: Last blood, Tom Hooper for cats and Neil Marshall for hell boy,

Mentioned for the worst screenplay cats by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, The ghost of Sharon Tate by Danial Farrands, hell boy by Andrew Cosby, A family funeral from Madea by Tyler Perry and Rambo: Last blood by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone.

Compete for the worst ruthless disregard for human life and public property Drawn over concrete. The ghost of Sharon Tate. hell boy. joker and Rambo: Last blood,

The following former Razzie winners who have performed outstandingly last year are nominated for the Redeemer Award: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is my name, Keanu Reeves for John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler for Uncut gemstonesJennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Will Smith for Aladdin,