It may have slowed down at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but Cats has received no fewer than eight nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards. So who is the real winner here?

Despite its all-star line-up included Taylor Swift, James Corden and Idris Elba and Judi Dench, The Cats movie was a total flop, and the annual golden raspberries honored it for the sheer shit it is.

The Golden Raspberry Awards are in their 40th year celebrating the worst moments in the film industry, and this year they really love hating cats.

The humorous award ceremony announced its nomination yesterday in a hilarious YouTube video in the style of Family Feud.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVFTYOm2Dew (/ embed)

Cats has received a ton of media attention since his box office debut, but not for the reasons they hoped. Between godly reviews and the whole Jason Derulo penis saga, it was hard to forget that this film existed no matter how hard you tried.

Cats were not the only film to receive multiple nominations Tyler Perrys A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood also in nominations.

The awards really show all of the frankly horrible films of the year that we all wanted to forget so godly Hilary Duff Appeared in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” (you know, the other film about her death that wasn’t as graceful as it used to be … in Hollywood).

Nothing makes you question your taste in film than finding out that you didn’t hate some of the films looking for a golden raspberry. I mean, was The Hustle really that bad?

Nominations for the Golden Raspberry Award:

Worst picture: Cats, the fanatic, the haunt of Sharon Tate, a funeral for the Madea and Rambo families: Last Blood.

Worst actor: James Franco, David Harbor, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta.

Worst actress: Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway, Francesca Hayward, Tyler Perry and Rebel Wilson

Worst supporting actress: Jessica Chastain, Cassi Davis, Judi Dench, Venessa Pineda and Rebel Wilson

Worst supporting actor: James Corden, Tyler Perry, Seth Rogen and Bruce Willis

Worst screen combination: Two half-cat-like / half-human hairballs, (cats), Jason Derulo and his neutered bulge, (cats), Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry, (funeral of a Madea family) Sylvester Stallone and his impotent anger, (Rambo: Last Blood) and John Travolta and every script he accepts

Worst director: Fred Durst, James Franco, Adrian Grünberg, Tom Hooper and Neil Marshall

Worst screenplay: Cats, the haunt of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, a funeral for the Madea family, and Rambo: Last Blood.

Worst remake, rip off or sequel: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Hellboy, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Worst ruthless disregard for human life and public property: Dragging across concrete: The persecution of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood.

Razzie Redeemer Award: Eddie Murphy, Keanu Reeves, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith

Image:

Cats (2019)