“Cats” won the most “Razzies”, since canceled a ceremony to announce the winners

Cats have won the highest award “Golden Raspberry” – also known as the “Cutters” – those who worship the worst movies of the year.

The film is insufficient gloss received awards on Monday (March 16th) after the cancellation of the ceremony, as the continuing crisis continues coronavirus.

The film, which was a critical critics after the release of last year, has awarded six awards, including worst picture, actor’s role (for James Corden) acting role (for Wilson rebels) and the worst-case scenario. He also saw Tom Hooper was awarded the worst directorial gong.

Last year, Hooper showed that an extremely critical response to the first trailer of the film made him and his team back to the drawing board and substantially alter the film. The three-star review NME said that cats “prevent a catastrophe”, but acknowledged that the film still has its drawbacks.

In announcing the awards, which are called “The Lock Down Edition”, the organizers of The Razzies said: “Last weekend Razzies planned really humorous show – in addition to the number that opens parodies, sketches,” Celebrity Presenters “and” Whole Balla Wax “. in the end, to be transferred to the whole world.

“But due to unforeseen circumstances – otherwise known as karanavirus – we instead offer the public a little more intimate video suitable for viewing by any audience, which is now in a lockout mode”.

You can see the awards are:

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gt2N5QsbHqY (/ paste)

Meanwhile, Rambo: Last Blood has also won several awards for the night, including the “worst remake or sequel sarvani” as well as “the worst thoughtless disregard for human life.”

One of the positive rewards pm Eddie Murphy won the Razz Redeemer for his performance in Dahlem – my name.

The three-star movie review NME wrote: “Eddie Murphy is well and truly back in a role that allows him to simulate the dynamite in the air, giving all the tools to conquer the world.

“His Rudy Ray Moore, the man behind the character dalemitav is performer through and through (stand-up, dancing, fortune). Whatever the matter, he will do it.”