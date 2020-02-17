[catskills-clash-iii-set-to-go-down-april-seventeen-in-new-york]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

Star Boxing is happy to announce its return of “Catskills Clash III” to the majestic Resorts World Catskills Casino Vacation resort in Monticello, New York on April 17.

The Catskills have an simple assert to boxing greatness. Many years of fighters have known as the Catskills their temporary dwelling, to coach for future championship fights.

The hollowed boxing grounds of Sullivan County have been sacred territory due to the fact the golden age of boxing, established by the likes of Marciano, Tyson and Ali. As of late, that popularity has carried in excess of to the new, totally built-in casino as Star Boxing shipped two vastly accomplishment gatherings there in 2019.

Star Boxing’s “Catskills Clash” collection returns to the Resorts WorldRW Epicenter, continuing theits possess legacy of boxing in the location. Completely ready to decide on up where it still left off last September, “Catskills Clash” III is established to be an evening of thrilling, action packed fights. In Catskills Clash I & II, Star Boxing highlighted growing talent together with five title fights, huge time knockouts and huge boxing talent. On April 17, followers can count on one more excellent working experience.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA is enthusiastic to be again at Resorts Environment Catskills, “The Catskills and boxing go hand in hand, and we are very pleased to be a element of that continued legacy.

The fights at Resorts World Catskills have been great and supporters love that they can see the fights and later on walk out to NYC’s closest completely integrated on line casino. April 17 will but once again function enthusiast-satisfying fights on a thrilling exhibit with top expertise, climbing stars, and title bouts.”

Tickets to Catskills Clash III open up to the general public setting up TOMORROW, FRIDAY, February 14, at Noon ET.