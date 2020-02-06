Catskills’ newest motel is right in front of “Mad Men”

Provided that the perfect travel time for a three-day weekend trip is four hours. More and you waste your vacation. Less and you are still close to home. Hence our series, The 4-Hour Rule, which shows the best destinations that are far away and yet close to home.

This month: We’re heading to simpler times at the fresh Starlite Inn in Kerhonkson. This retro hangout is a welcome explosion from the past and a cute little travel destination for two with lots of local beers and adventures within driving distance.

A king room in the Starlite

SLEEP

Just 2.5 hours from Manhattan, the new Starlite Inn is a picturesque homage to the 1960s Motor Lodge. The rooms are adorned with a Mad Men goes upstate aesthetic, but offer all the modern amenities you’d expect. Each is equipped with USB charging ports and free WiFi and has either a balcony or a terrace. And while the pool and hammocks have to wait for the warmer months, fireplaces and board games are just waiting. It’s also pet-friendly, and if you’re hunting for Valentine’s Day, you’ll get 30% off the remaining rooms for the weekend. Simply use the code “VALENTINE” at checkout.

West wind orchard

EAT

The Starlite’s minibar is stocked with free popcorn, tea, and water. Visit the hotel’s canteen and take a seat at the bar to enjoy cocktails and snacks or to chat with other travelers. They also offer a great breakfast at the weekend. You can also drop by Davenport and Saunderskill Farms for some delicious local groceries along the way, go to the Westwind Orchard to get a pizza and apple cider out of the wood oven, or visit the Arrowood and Rough Cut breweries that both in range are seasonal foam.

The Verkeerderkill falls in Minnewaska State Park (Wikimedia Commons)

ADVENTURE

Do it for the experienced hiker on the Sam’s Point Trail in Minnewaska State Park. The effort is adequately rewarded with a fantastic, wide view of the Catskills, with waterfalls and ice caves along the way. Train enthusiasts can also try the Hudson Valley Rail Train Winter Festival, which takes place this weekend (February 8). They have a chili competition as well as drinks, eats, marshmallow roasts, cart rides and wood carving expos.

