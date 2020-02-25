Catterick will get environmentally friendly mild | Racing information

Previous update: 02/25/20 9: 01 am

Tuesday's conference at Catterick proceeds as prepared following the track handed a morning inspection.

Officials had to inspect the class at 8 a.m., but they ended up in a position to approve it forward of routine.

The observe tweeted: "The inspection sophisticated and the races keep on. Heavy terrain and forecasts a primarily dry and cold working day."