Caucus 101: What you should know for February 3rd

On February 3, 2020, Iowans will gather in homes, schools, and churches to take the first step toward the appointment of the next President of the United States.

The Iowa Caucuses are the “first in the nation”. Caucus is a term we hear all the time. But how much do you know about the caucus process?

Here is the key information for the country’s first presidential election in 2020.

Democratic caucus

A democratic caucus can last longer than a republican caucus. Democrats have an open voice in which they move to certain parts of the room and coordinate with their bodies.

After each election campaign, the Democrats split into “preference groups” that support a particular candidate. But unless a “preference group” consists of at least 15 percent of the people on this caucus, the group is not viable. These supporters can choose to realign and support another candidate who is still “viable”.

According to Iowans, one advantage of this method is that it encourages engagement and communication with your community. Instead of stagnating coordination, there is a fluidity that enables engaging discussion and persuasion.

There are three different outcomes that the Iowa Democratic Pary publishes on Caucus Night.

Result 1: First preference expression. This is the balance sheet before the realignment for candidates who do not reach the 15 percent threshold.

Result 2: Final expression of preference. This is the balance after the realignment.

Result 3: Equivalents of government delegates. This is the ratio of state delegates to counties determined by the final expression of preference at each of the 1,679 district (or caucus) locations in Iowa. What is important is that this is the number used to determine the “winner” in past Iowa Caucus results.

Republican caucus

For the Republicans, the whole thing could be over in an hour.

The Iowa Republican Caucus includes a normal secret vote on presidential candidates. The sums are counted nationwide to determine a winner.

Where to caucus?

There are a few constants in the caucus process. If you are entitled to elect the President, you can participate in a caucus. Anyone who will be 18 years old on election day, November 3, 2020, can participate in the caucus. If you are not registered to vote, you can register on a Caucus site. You must also be registered as a member of the party for which you will be joining.

Are you wondering where to meet? Call the accounting firm in your district. You will have a list. We also have links to websites to help you find your caucus site. Democrats click here. Republicans click here.