Caucus results in Iowa delayed due to & # 39; quality controls & # 39;

West Des Moines, Iowa – The results of the Iowa meetings, the first voting competition of the US presidential election season. UU. By 2020, they were delayed “due to quality controls,” the Iowa Democratic Party said Monday.

“Integrity experienced a delay in results due to quality controls and the fact that (the Iowa Democratic Party) is reporting three data sets for the first time,” the party said in an email statement and added that there was simply “one reporting issue, quot; and there was no “hacking or intrusion, quot; with the application that the stamps used to report results. It is not clear when the official results will be announced.

Plus:

While Iowans looked forward to the results, senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as former vice president Joe Biden, appeared in their respective field headquarters to reassure their support.

Without the results of nearly 1,700 enclosures The game is still everyone’s game. Surveys conducted on Monday evening meetings revealed that Sanders and Biden were still leading a field of candidates, followed by Klobuchar, Warren and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg.

Iowa, a Midwestern region, starts the presidential election every four years. In 2016, 171,000 people from the two million registered voters attended a meeting. The leadership and campaigns of the democratic state expect much higher figures this time, especially because the nation is deeply divided according to the lines of the party and the views of the current president. Republicans also held state meetings, but Trump was named the winner early in the evening.

In a first year of this year, the gross number of all locations will be published for both rounds of caucusing, as well as a final overall ranking of all Iowa residents. This means that the public can see exactly how less popular candidates did in all areas. In the past, only the final figures were published. That change seems to have contributed to the delay in the results on Monday evening.

New naturalized citizen navigates caucus & # 39; exciting & # 39;

The delay was a sobering moment for what had been an electric night for the people of Iowa at various caucus locations.

Moneer Alazzawi takes part in his first Iowa caucus (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

Residents of district 118 in West Des Moines started their caucus with cheers while supporters of several of the American Democratic presidential candidates gave one-minute speeches.

For 15 minutes, attendees moved around the room, grouping themselves under the signs of their first-choice candidates, including a woman who continued to work for the caucus for Cory Booker, who left the race last month.

“I just love Cory,” said Kathy Ferguson, who rejected requests to participate in the campaigns of other candidates who were struggling to reach the achievable minimum of 15 percent.

According to the leader of the location, there is no official list of candidates, so you can vote for any name.

Everything was exciting for Moneer Alazzawi, who became an American citizen at the end of last year.

“This is really great. I’ve never done it before, not even in Iraq. When we voted, we never met,” Alazzawi told Al Jazeera.

Mount Alazzaw (far right), caucus for Bernie Sanders (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

When the time came, the results showed feasibility for Warren, Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Sanders, which Alazzawi decided to join. Neither Biden nor Businessman Yang, who were fifth and sixth, reached the viable threshold.

Another 15-minute round was called and supporters from other campaigns contacted the crowd again, trying to convince the few supporters of Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bennett to join their group. Eventually the group of Yang dissolved after holding on until the last minute. Biden’s group, with the help of former Iowa Governor Chet Culver, was able to attract enough supporters from other non-viable camps to reach fourth place and reach the viable threshold. Sanders reached the top as the clear winner.

Although political observers generally look at the three most important candidates coming from the Iowa caucuses, many say there are four candidates who are performing exceptionally well.