Caucus votes on the way; Iowa can clarify the democratic field – Boston Herald

By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa voters gathered caucus sites all over the state on Monday night, while democrats balanced a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump in the opening game of the 2020 presidential primary season.

State party officials counted in the midst of reports of a strong turnout in some districts, with at least four prominent candidates competing for the chance to defeat Trump in November. The first caucuses from Iowa are expected to provide some clarity about what has been a messy nomination battle for most of the past year.

The caucuses offered the opening test that suggested who and what the party stands for in Trump’s turbulent era. It is only the first in a primary season that covers all 50 states and different American territories, and only ends in mid-July at the party’s national convention.

For Democrats, the moment was promising for a party that has captured big profits in states since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of clear optimism, there was a cloud of uncertainty and resentment within the party as the prospect of an election unclear result led to fear of a long and divided fight in the coming months.

The candidates fanned the state to gather their supporters.

“I am the one who can bring our party together,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren supporters during a telephone conversation before voting began, suggesting that her rivals could not. They said they were the ones who brought unity.

A not surprising development: Trump won the republican caucus, a largely symbolic victory, given that he encountered no significant opposition.

Polls suggested that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders might have had a small lead, but each of the four key candidates – Sanders, former vice-president Joe Biden, Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg – could win a victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system like organizers prepared for record attendance. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, also claimed momentum, while candidates for outsiders, including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard factors can be.

About two-thirds of Iowa caucus workers said supporting a candidate who would fundamentally change how the system works in Washington was important for their vote, according to AP VoteCast, a poll among voters who said they were planning to participate in Monday’s Democratic Caucuses.

That compared to about a third of the caucus goers who said it was more important to support a candidate who would restore the political system as it was before the 2016 Trump election.

Not surprisingly, almost every Iowa Democrat said the ability to defeat Trump was an important trait for a presidential candidate. VoteCast discovered that measure exceeded others as the most important quality for a candidate.

Iowa Democrats also reported two major issues that dominate their minds: healthcare and climate change.

By Monday afternoon, a handful of satellite caucuses had already taken place, a few thousand miles from Iowa. In Glasgow, Scotland, Sanders received the most support from the 19 caucus visitors who attended, while Warren came second and Buttigieg third. No other candidate was viable.

About 200,000 voters were expected in Iowa.

Three senators in the field left Iowa late on Sunday to return to the US Capitol for the Trump deposition process, but did what they could to make their campaigns run from Washington. While Warren was holding her telephone town hall, Klobuchar’s husband and daughter appeared at a launch of a canvas in Des Moines.

In the suburbs of Des Moines, Buttigieg delivered about 100 volunteers a final shot of encouragement before going out into the cold to knock on doors for him around Monday.

“We are exactly where we need to be to astonish the political world,” he said, turning on the cheers for the 38-year-old former mayor of the medium-sized city, who was an asterisk a year ago and is now one of the top candidates.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Jill, delivered pizza on Monday to a few dozen volunteers working the telephones at his field office in Des Moines in the south.

“I feel good,” he said as he walked in with his distinctive aviator sunglasses.

Iowa offers only a small percentage of the delegates needed to win the nomination, but plays a major role in clearing primary fields. A bad show in Iowa can cause a leader’s fundraising to slow down and support in later states to decrease, while a strong result can give a candidate the necessary momentum.

In the past, the Democrats who won the Iowa caucuses have conquered the party’s nomination.

The battle in 2020 has played over countless distractions, in particular the democratic pressure of the Congress to accuse Trump, who has often overshadowed the primary and at the height of the early campaign season secured several prominent candidates to Washington.

Meanwhile, ultra-billiard Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is conducting a parallel campaign that ignores Iowa as he prepares to pick up perceived weaknesses in the field in March.

The amalgam of oddities, including new rules for reporting the already complicated caucus results, built up what could be a dark Iowa finale before the race quickly turns to New Hampshire, which votes only eight days later.

New party rules can give more than one candidate the chance to claim victory in Iowa, even if they are not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party reported three sets of results at the end of the first caucuses of the state: an overview of the initial preference of the caucus visitors; “final alignment” voting totals after supporters of lower ranked candidates were able to make a second choice, and the total number of equivalents delegated to the state by the candidate.

There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will announce a winner based on the number of state delegates that each candidate wins, which is the traditional standard.

Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have potential weaknesses in challenging Trump, VoteCast thought.

About 4 in 10 Iowa voters said it would be harder for a woman to oust the president. Nearly 6 out of 10 said a gay candidate would have more difficulty defeating Trump, a potential risk for Buttigieg. About the same proportion said that a “highly liberal” candidate would also have a harder time, while nearly half said that a candidate older than 75 – Biden and Sanders – would have a harder time compared to Trump.

