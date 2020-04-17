Caught at dwelling in lockdown, Delhi continues to report rape and molestation conditions

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Product City police colony, determined as a Covid-19 hotspot, in the course of the on 16 April 2020 | Kamal Kishore | PTI

New Delhi: Between 1 April to 15 April, when India continued to be in lockdown, the Delhi Law enforcement acquired 21 reports of rape.

Deserted roadways and marketplaces, vacant workplaces while every person stays indoors — this has been the place for the earlier a few weeks owing to the lockdown. But, in this time, crimes this sort of as burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and even murders were claimed.

Nevertheless, data for the initial 15 days of April show that miscreants have been at function at a a great deal reduced incidence when when compared to the corresponding time final year.

‘Old’ cases floor

The Delhi Police claimed that most of the rape scenarios were outdated and the FIRs have been being submitted only now, but some of the circumstances were being of domestic rapes noted from the jhuggi clusters.

“Most of these rapes did not happen through the lockdown. These are previous conditions, some of them also involve scenarios in which gals have alleged rape by live-in companions,” stated a senior police officer.

“In some scenarios, it was rape by acknowledged persons like uncles, friends and neighbours. We are analysing this data,” the officer said.

Aside from these, 31 situations of molestation ended up also recorded in the very last two weeks.

In 2019, at this time, 93 rapes and 133 cases of molestation had been documented from the capital.

“In some circumstances, it was claimed that the lady was molested on a deserted highway,” the officer said.

Senior officers have now instructed all districts to be more vigilant and have out typical patrolling in their respective parts.

“Although there is typical patrolling of the nearby law enforcement in all districts to make certain that the lockdown is enforced, we are currently being added careful to see that no girl, who may perhaps be out on the avenue, feels threatened though strolling on a deserted road,” the senior law enforcement officer mentioned.

Quantities are much lower

As quite a few as 344 instances of motor car theft, 21 conditions of kidnapping, 1,914 thefts and 68 snatchings ended up also noted from throughout Delhi’s districts.

Police details accessed by ThePrint displays that there were being even 4 murders.

According to a resource in the Delhi Police, the incidents of automobile thefts spiked just after the lockdown was enforced as most people today remained indoors and personal safety guards were being off responsibility.

This may possibly be simply because “most individuals are now indoors and roadways are deserted”, said the supply. “Even most guards have absent back again property, and so there is no just one to retain a look at, mainly because of which these scenarios are currently being claimed,” the resource additional.

The all round incidence of crime, while, is much lower when compared to April 2019, an additional senior police officer reported, attributing it the nationwide lockdown.

“When in contrast with figures of crime claimed in the exact same month previous calendar year, the numbers are considerably decreased. There are no extortion complaints, (and) the range of murders have considerably dropped,” the senior police officer reported.

At this time final calendar year, there had been 84 scenarios of theft, eight conditions of extortion, 19 cases of murder, 321 cases of snatching, 124 scenarios of burglaries, 1,816 scenarios of motor motor vehicle theft, 115 house thefts and 236 kidnappings noted.

Robbers, burglars at function far too

The dread of contracting Covid-19 didn’t hold all burglars and robbers from breaking the law.

Delhi Police registered 33 instances of property thefts, 32 circumstances of robbery and 37 situations of burglary in April upto the fifteenth.

“Apart from thefts within residence that typically happen late at night time, in many conditions, men broke in even all through the working day. These ended up primarily apartments that had been locked. Due to the fact there is a lockdown, men and women who might have left their homes at that time have not been ready to return. And so, they are locked and unattended,” reported the next senior law enforcement officer.

“For these circumstances, we either gained a PCR connect with from the neighbours or safety employees,” he extra.

Aside from these, 43 accidents (uncomplicated and fatal) were described, in accordance to the statistics.

Just one scenario of rioting was also claimed.

