[caught-on-camera:-mail-thief-strikes-westchase-neighborhood]

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Residents in a Westchase neighborhood are frustrated after a mail thief keeps striking. So, one man decided to take matters into his own hands and catch the thief in the act.

Brian Simmons tells 8 On Your Side it all started on Jan. 5, and has continued since.

Authorities told Simmons he needed to have a video of the man taking mail out of the mailbox and walking away, so that’s when he readjusted his cameras and decided to catch the man in the act.

Simmons also decided to outsmart the thief as well and

placed a fake package inside his mailbox, hoping the guy would take the bait.

“It was an Apple watch Box that I slapped a fake EBAY address

label on and a fake address where it was being delivered. Every night I would

put that in our box along with our real mail,” said Brian Simmons.

Simmons finally caught the guy on camera in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 and he is hoping the surveillance video will help identify the thief.

He does tell 8 On Your Side he filed a report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Post Master General as well. They have the videos of this man taking the mail from the mailbox.

