caught-on-digital-camera:-instruments-stolen-from-huntington-beach-shop

HUNTINGTON Seaside, Calif. (KABC) — Two adult males were caught on digicam thieving devices from a retailer in Huntington Seashore.

The video exhibits two males breaking into the keep and grabbing a variety of guitars, basses, equipment and other musical devices.

Leonel Miguez posted the movie on his Facebook and hopes a person will realize the two adult men.

Miguez says they drove absent in a Black Dodge Dart.