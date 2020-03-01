caught-on-digital-camera:-instruments-stolen-from-huntington-beach-shop

KABC
HUNTINGTON Seaside, Calif. (KABC) — Two adult males were caught on digicam thieving devices from a retailer in Huntington Seashore.
The video exhibits two males breaking into the keep and grabbing a variety of guitars, basses, equipment and other musical devices.
Leonel Miguez posted the movie on his Facebook and hopes a person will realize the two adult men.
Miguez says they drove absent in a Black Dodge Dart.
