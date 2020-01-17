Caught on Ring Cam: Tampa burglar spends two days in the victim’s guest house

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thanks to a surveillance video, we have a clear view of a suspect who has broken into a house in South Tampa … he felt at home for two days.

The police hope that someone will recognize him.

Frankie Gonzalez came home to her home on South Lincoln Avenue on Sunday to find someone who didn’t belong and where they belonged.

“Extreme, extremely hurtful,” she called it.

Gonzalez was captured by her home surveillance system and confronted the man in her back yard. He told her that he was sorry and that he only needed accommodation for a few days.

“And I said,” No, you are not, you’re making me a burglar, “Gonzalez recalled.” So I ran into my house, grabbed my phone and called 911. ”

Then the suspect ran away. Gonzalez managed to take a photo when he did.

Then she checked the video from her ring camera and found that he had spent two days in her guest house.

“I took frozen food out of the freezer in my garage and he tried to cook it in the sun,” she said.

Overall, police in Tampa said the suspect had stolen approximately $ 500 worth of tools and electronics.

Most importantly, Gonzalez says he stole her feeling of security at home.

“I’ve had friends with me every night since then,” she said. “So I’ll probably have friends who stay over there until I feel a little more comfortable.”

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man, about 160 pounds. Most recently, he wore a blue shirt, light brown cargo pants, and a blue knitted hat that carried an American flag backpack.

Anyone who sees someone who agrees with this description is asked to call TPD or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.